O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Huntsman worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.