ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 67,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,681,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,647,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

