Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.60 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.