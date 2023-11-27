Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,544 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $38,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.