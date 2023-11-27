Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $266.08 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $268.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.18, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.64.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,169 shares of company stock worth $42,467,123 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

