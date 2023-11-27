Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $9.80 on Friday. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Park City Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

