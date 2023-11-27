Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

