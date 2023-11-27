PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Compass Point lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennantPark Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $57,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $424.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.56. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -161.54%.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.