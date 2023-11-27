Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,905 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $200,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $136.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

