Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 993 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $477.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,752 shares of company stock valued at $55,247,884. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

