Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

