Perpetual Credit Income Trust Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PCI)

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
About Perpetual Credit Income Trust
Perpetual Credit Income Trust seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
The fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
