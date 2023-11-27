Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.44% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $40,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,524,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $73.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

