Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,814,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $73.25 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

