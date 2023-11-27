Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) vs. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Critical Analysis

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) and Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Pluri’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 2.38 -$81.35 million ($0.33) -1.20 Pluri $290,000.00 87.25 -$28.32 million ($0.70) -0.87

Pluri has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ocugen has a beta of 4.08, suggesting that its stock price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluri has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Pluri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Pluri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -104.70% -81.96% Pluri -10,693.31% -150.51% -51.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ocugen and Pluri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 785.85%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Pluri.

Summary

Ocugen beats Pluri on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. It has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

