PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $156.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

