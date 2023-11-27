PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,329 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

