POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) and Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Head to Head Comparison

Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A POET Technologies $550,000.00 99.16 -$21.04 million ($0.55) -2.44

Chavant Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than POET Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chavant Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.4% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -20.70% POET Technologies -2,526.04% -184.98% -147.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chavant Capital Acquisition and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 459.70%. Given POET Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Chavant Capital Acquisition beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

