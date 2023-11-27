Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) vs. Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Financial Contrast

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Polarean Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.68 million 35.13 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -7.90 Polarean Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Polarean Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 1 0 1 3.00 Polarean Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Profound Medical and Polarean Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.58%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Polarean Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Polarean Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.13% Polarean Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Polarean Imaging on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform. Its research equipment includes HPX hyperpolarizer, HPX measurement station, HPX gas manifold, chest coil, and dose delivery bags. Polarean Imaging plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

