Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after acquiring an additional 471,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,151,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,360,000 after acquiring an additional 142,852 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,852,000 after buying an additional 68,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 0.4 %

PTC stock opened at $154.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $156.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

