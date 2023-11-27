Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $241.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 76.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 603,321 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 402,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

