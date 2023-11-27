Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $42.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.59.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,848.00, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.19. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

