Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Position Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.98% of Qualys worth $46,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 116.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys stock opened at $180.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $183.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,578.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,182 shares of company stock worth $2,399,037 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

