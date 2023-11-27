Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.50. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

