RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $212.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

