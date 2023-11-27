Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.78) to GBX 3,170 ($39.66) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.47) to GBX 3,000 ($37.53) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Investec upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Stock Up 0.8 %

Relx stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $38.71.

About Relx



RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

