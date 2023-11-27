Reviewing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY – Get Free Report) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of PJSC Tatneft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chevron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PJSC Tatneft alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PJSC Tatneft and Chevron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJSC Tatneft 0 0 0 0 N/A Chevron 0 3 14 0 2.82

Profitability

Chevron has a consensus price target of $187.89, suggesting a potential upside of 29.67%. Given Chevron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chevron is more favorable than PJSC Tatneft.

This table compares PJSC Tatneft and Chevron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJSC Tatneft N/A N/A N/A Chevron 12.11% 16.15% 10.14%

Dividends

PJSC Tatneft pays an annual dividend of $42.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 445.3%. Chevron pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PJSC Tatneft pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chevron pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chevron has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years. PJSC Tatneft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PJSC Tatneft and Chevron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJSC Tatneft N/A N/A N/A $252.31 0.04 Chevron $246.25 billion 1.11 $35.47 billion $13.47 10.76

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than PJSC Tatneft. PJSC Tatneft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chevron beats PJSC Tatneft on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJSC Tatneft

(Get Free Report)

PJSC Tatneft engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Russia and internationally. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located in Tatarstan in Russia. The company is also involved in the refining and marketing crude oil; and the purchase and sale of crude oil and refined products. In addition, it manufactures and sells equipment; operates gas station network; manufacturers fiberglass; and engages in electric power business, as well as process oil, gas, and petrochemical projects. Further, the company sells oilfield equipment, and auxiliary petrochemical related services and materials. Additionally, it is involved in the banking activities. PJSC Tatneft was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Almetyevsk, Russia.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment refines crude oil into petroleum products; markets crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufactures and markets renewable fuels; transports crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PJSC Tatneft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJSC Tatneft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.