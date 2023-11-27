Reviewing Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) and Its Rivals

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “X – ray apparatus & tubes” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nano-X Imaging to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Nano-X Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “X – ray apparatus & tubes” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nano-X Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “X – ray apparatus & tubes” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano-X Imaging $8.58 million -$113.24 million -3.78 Nano-X Imaging Competitors $8.39 billion $79.17 million 4.19

Analyst Recommendations

Nano-X Imaging’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nano-X Imaging. Nano-X Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nano-X Imaging and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano-X Imaging 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nano-X Imaging Competitors 45 245 425 15 2.56

Nano-X Imaging currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 236.10%. As a group, “X – ray apparatus & tubes” companies have a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Nano-X Imaging has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano-X Imaging’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano-X Imaging -969.77% -43.06% -36.38% Nano-X Imaging Competitors -226.63% -5.78% -9.44%

Summary

Nano-X Imaging rivals beat Nano-X Imaging on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode. The company's solutions include Nanox Multi Source System comprising Nanox.ARC, a medical tomographic imaging system incorporating its digital X-ray source, and Nanox. CLOUD, a platform which employs a matching engine to match medical images to radiologists that provides image repository, connectivity to diagnostic assistive AI systems, billing, and reporting. It also offers Nanox.MARKETPLACE, which connects imaging facilities with radiologists and enables radiologists to provide, as well as customers to obtain remote interpretations of imaging data; artificial intelligence (AI)-based software imaging solutions to hospitals, health maintenance organizations, integrated delivery networks, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers that are designed to identify or predict undiagnosed or underdiagnosed medical conditions through the mining of data included in images of existing computed tomography scans for osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease; Teleradiology Services, which provide imaging interpretation services for radiology practices, hospitals, medical clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, urgent care facilities; and multi-specialty physician groups, contracts, and radiology readings. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neve Ilan, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.