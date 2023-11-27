Reviewing Presto Automation (PRST) & Its Competitors

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) is one of 423 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Presto Automation to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Presto Automation has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation’s rivals have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Presto Automation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presto Automation -270.03% N/A -134.09% Presto Automation Competitors -72.35% -141.61% -8.37%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Presto Automation $26.14 million -$34.48 million -0.46 Presto Automation Competitors $1.82 billion $210.22 million 1.13

This table compares Presto Automation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Presto Automation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Presto Automation. Presto Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Presto Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Presto Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Presto Automation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presto Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presto Automation Competitors 1993 13240 27037 673 2.61

Presto Automation presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 792.54%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Presto Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Presto Automation is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Presto Automation rivals beat Presto Automation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.