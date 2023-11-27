Reviewing Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Redrow and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Redrow alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redrow N/A N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes 7.55% 38.14% 11.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redrow and Dream Finders Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redrow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes $3.34 billion 0.68 $262.31 million $2.63 9.32

Analyst Ratings

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Redrow.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Redrow and Dream Finders Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redrow 1 2 3 0 2.33 Dream Finders Homes 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dream Finders Homes has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.59%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Redrow.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Redrow on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.