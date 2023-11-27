RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

