Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $299.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.20.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.46 and its 200 day moving average is $296.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.