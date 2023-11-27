Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $390.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $388.84.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $377.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $379.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.