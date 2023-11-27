Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$133.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morningstar downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total transaction of C$499,231.35.

RY stock opened at C$118.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$116.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.11. The company has a market cap of C$166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.68 by C$0.16. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of C$14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6219393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

