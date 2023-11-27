RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 109.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

