Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 155,036 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,021,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,293,728.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,094,220.40.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $3,854,635.26.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $2,106,174.32.
  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $2,982,878.28.
  • On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,328.34.
  • On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,779.72.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $2,489,216.80.
  • On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $2,039,796.11.
  • On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,241.47.
  • On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,411,181.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.