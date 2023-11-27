Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 155,036 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,021,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,293,728.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,094,220.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $3,854,635.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $2,106,174.32.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $2,982,878.28.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,328.34.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,779.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $2,489,216.80.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $2,039,796.11.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,241.47.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,411,181.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

