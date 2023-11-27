Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Sachem Capital Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.48.
Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 95.65%.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
