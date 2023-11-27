Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Sachem Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

