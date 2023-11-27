Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $28.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NYSE SAFE opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Safehold by 1,240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

