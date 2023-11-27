Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 75,219 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 121.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,219 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $27,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $176.57 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.03 and a 200-day moving average of $194.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

