Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Domino’s Pizza worth $27,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,204,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,717,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $370.32 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $409.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.91.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

