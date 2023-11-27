Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 23,740 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 162.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $31,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,069.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $570.81 and a 1-year high of $1,077.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $922.42 and a 200 day moving average of $858.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $936.80.

View Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,346. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.