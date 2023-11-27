Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $32,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,310,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMP opened at $351.42 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

