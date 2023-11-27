Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) vs. FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 -206.86% -83.09% -61.58% FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and FOXO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $70.15 million 0.42 -$50.99 million ($1.07) -0.23 FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 3.66 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Science 37 has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Science 37 and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 1 0 3.00 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.20%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Science 37 has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Science 37 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Science 37 beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data. The company's platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and therapeutic area. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

