Security Federal Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFDL opened at $20.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. Security Federal has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

