Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.82

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.82, with a volume of 256782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.31 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

