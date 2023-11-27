Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $32.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKWD shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $31.50 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.