SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) vs. Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Head to Head Comparison

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunworks $161.93 million 0.09 -$28.21 million ($1.56) -0.17

Profitability

SMA Solar Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -40.36% -127.97% -62.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SMA Solar Technology and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sunworks has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,199.69%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Summary

Sunworks beats SMA Solar Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

