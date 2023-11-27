Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $132.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Splunk Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.39, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61.

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,913. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

