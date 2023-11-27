STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $242.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of STE stock opened at $203.19 on Monday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.89.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

