StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.06. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

